Meet Me in the Metaverse 

The metaverse is a rapidly growing collective space within virtual reality that has the potential to transform our lives and how we interact with each other. Prabu and Robby Ratan dive into some of the different aspects of the metaverse and explore its future potential, from immersive gaming to social spaces and education. We also discuss the ethical and philosophical implications of living in a virtual world, as well as the potential impact of the metaverse on our society, economy and culture.

GUEST: Robby Ratan, associate professor and AT&T scholar at Michigan State University.