Meet Me in the Metaverse 

By Prabu David
Published August 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
The metaverse is a rapidly growing collective space within virtual reality that has the potential to transform our lives and how we interact with each other. Prabu and Robby Ratan dive into some of the different aspects of the metaverse and explore its future potential, from immersive gaming to social spaces and education. We also discuss the ethical and philosophical implications of living in a virtual world, as well as the potential impact of the metaverse on our society, economy and culture. 

GUEST: Robby Ratan, associate professor and AT&T scholar at Michigan State University.

Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
