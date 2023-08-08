Body of Data

© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
By Prabu David
Published August 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT
Biometric data is becoming an increasingly popular method for identifying individuals, whether it's through facial recognition, iris scans or voice recognition. However, the rise of biometric technology also comes with concerns about its impact on our privacy. In this episode, Prabu and Arun Ross demystify how biometrics works. They examine the ethical and legal issues surrounding the collection and use of biometric data and discuss the impact of biometric data on society and our daily lives, from the convenience of unlocking our devices to the potential erosion of our fundamental right to privacy.

GUEST: Arun Ross, Martin J. Vanderploeg Endowed Professor in the College of Engineering and a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Michigan State University.

Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
