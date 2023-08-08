Hot Garbage: Technology and Trash

Prabu is joined by waste management expert, Aaron Johnson to talk a little trash. They explore how technology is revolutionizing the way we dispose of waste, from turning yesterday’s landfills into today’s methane gas factories that power fleets of trucks across the country, to how autonomous machines are making trash collection safer, improving recycling, and the importance of waste-to-energy innovations that offer hope for a more sustainable future.

GUEST: Aaron Johnson, area vice president for the Great Lakes Region at Waste Management.