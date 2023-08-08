© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Life, Meet Tech
Hot Garbage: Technology and Trash

By Prabu David
Published August 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT
Prabu is joined by waste management expert, Aaron Johnson to talk a little trash. They explore how technology is revolutionizing the way we dispose of waste, from turning yesterday’s landfills into today’s methane gas factories that power fleets of trucks across the country, to how autonomous machines are making trash collection safer, improving recycling, and the importance of waste-to-energy innovations that offer hope for a more sustainable future.

GUEST: Aaron Johnson, area vice president for the Great Lakes Region at Waste Management.

Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
