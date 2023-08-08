How’d They Come Up with That?

Ever look at one of your devices and wonder in amazement, “How in the world did they come up with that?” The answer is probably you and your data! User testing technology is the driving force behind many of today’s most popular and innovative products. Although data and privacy is a hotly contested issue, more companies are using consumer data to evaluate our behaviors and preferences to create products that better meet our needs, are more effective and user-friendly. In this episode, Prabu is joined by Andy MacMillan who is helping companies and designers take a human feedback first approach to technology development.

GUEST: Andy MacMillan, CEO at UserTesting, Inc.