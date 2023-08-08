Tech in the Wild

In this episode, Prabu and National Geographic’s Rachael Bale investigate how technology is helping conserve and protect our planet's precious wildlife. From cutting-edge tracking devices and remote sensing technologies, to fighting illegal wildlife trafficking with forensic DNA, this episode explores how technology is being used to monitor and protect endangered species, reduce human-wildlife conflicts, and create a more sustainable future for all living beings.

GUEST: Rachael Bale, investigative reporter at National Geographic.