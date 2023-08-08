© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life, Meet Tech
Life, Meet Tech

The Future of Farming

By Prabu David
Published August 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In the world of farming, technology is playing an increasingly important role. From precision agriculture and AI-driven crop monitoring to autonomous equipment and drones, the future of farming is being shaped by innovation and cutting-edge technology. Join Prabu and Brett McClelland as they discuss how technology is changing the way we produce our food and feed a growing population while protecting the planet.

GUEST: Brett McClelland, director of technical product management at CNHI.

Season 2
Stay Connected
Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
See stories by Prabu David