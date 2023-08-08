The Future of Farming
In the world of farming, technology is playing an increasingly important role. From precision agriculture and AI-driven crop monitoring to autonomous equipment and drones, the future of farming is being shaped by innovation and cutting-edge technology. Join Prabu and Brett McClelland as they discuss how technology is changing the way we produce our food and feed a growing population while protecting the planet.
GUEST: Brett McClelland, director of technical product management at CNHI.