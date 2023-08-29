Body of Data

Biometric data is becoming an increasingly popular method for identifying individuals, whether it's through facial recognition, iris scans or voice recognition. However, the rise of biometric technology also comes with concerns about its impact on our privacy. In this episode, Prabu and Arun Ross demystify how biometrics works. They examine the ethical and legal issues surrounding the collection and use of biometric data and discuss the impact of biometric data on society and our daily lives, from the convenience of unlocking our devices to the potential erosion of our fundamental right to privacy.