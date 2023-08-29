Sonic Humanism

Join Prabu and Made Music Studio’s Amy Crawford on a sonic journey as they explore the fascinating world of audio logos, jingles and other sound elements that make up a brand's audio identity. What is the psychology and science behind sonic branding? Can a sound really influence our emotions, memories and behaviors? Discover how the power of audio can shape our world, one sound at a time.

NOTE: At the time of this recording, Amy Crawford was the head of Creative, Music, and Culture at Made Music Studio. She is now Executive Creative Director of Music Products.