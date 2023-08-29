© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life, Meet Tech
Life, Meet Tech

Sonic Humanism

By Prabu David
Published August 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join Prabu and Made Music Studio’s Amy Crawford on a sonic journey as they explore the fascinating world of audio logos, jingles and other sound elements that make up a brand's audio identity. What is the psychology and science behind sonic branding? Can a sound really influence our emotions, memories and behaviors? Discover how the power of audio can shape our world, one sound at a time.

NOTE: At the time of this recording, Amy Crawford was the head of Creative, Music, and Culture at Made Music Studio. She is now Executive Creative Director of Music Products.

Season 2
Stay Connected
Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
See stories by Prabu David