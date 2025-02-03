WKAR Radio Black History Month 2025

WKAR Classical

Throughout Black History Month, WKAR's music programming illuminates the rich tapestry of musical contributions made by Black composers, performers, and conductors.

Delving into the vast and diverse landscape of classical compositions, classical hosts Linda Kernohan, Jody Knol and Jamie Paisley showcase masterpieces crafted by Black composers.

As we embark on this musical journey, we invite our listeners to join us in celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Black artists in classical music, including British writer and composer Ignatias Sancho (1729-1780); Joseph Bolonge (1745-1799), Mozart's contemporary and rival, who was also the subject of the recent biopic, Chevalier; free-born Creole composer Edumnd Dédé (1827-1903), who was the first known Black American to write a full length opera, Morgiane; Florence Price (1887-1953), whose music, after being lost for nearly half-a-century, has been a great window into the Black-American experience in the midwest during the mid-20th century; and many more.

We aim to amplify these voices and compositions, recognizing the profound impact of Black musicians on the enduring beauty of classical music.

Michigan Minute

Throughout the month of February the Michigan Minute features stories such as that of Merze Tate, the first Black woman to graduate from England's Oxford University; the 1855 Michigan law designed to help refugee enslaved people; Khaliliah Smith, first Black Rodeo Queen of the MSU's Spartan Stampede; George DeBaptiste, Underground Railroad engineer who would later also be valet to President William Henry Harrison; and the Valentine's Day recording session of Aretha Franklin's famous "Respect.

