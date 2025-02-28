WKAR WORLD Highlights | Women's History Month 2025

On WKAR-World 23.2

Primetime Highlights

Schedule as of 2/28/25. Schedule and descriptions subject to change.

5 | Wed

9:30 Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The "secret weapon" that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process.

8 | Sat

8:00 Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The "secret weapon" that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process.

12 | Wed

8:00 Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The "secret weapon" that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process.

13 | Thu

8:00 American Masters: Brenda Lee: Rockin' Around

Discover the story behind singer Brenda Lee's iconic songs and explore how her early fame and life of poverty shaped her artistry across pop, rock 'n' roll and country. Known for her Christmas classic and Billboard hit "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," she is still a force in music today. The film features interviews with Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and many others.

17 | Mon

8:00 Girl Talk: A Local, USA Special

Set in the cutthroat, male-dominated world of high school debate, where tomorrow's leaders are groomed, GIRL TALK tells the compelling and timely story of five girls on a top-ranked Massachusetts high school debate team as they strive to become the best debaters in the United States.

21 | Fri

8:00 American Experience: Fly with Me

Fly With Me is a story about new frontiers for working women and the constraints of traditional notions of femininity. It's about both exploitation and activism, and pitched battles within the courtrooms of the United States. Maligned as feminist sellouts and sluts, stewardesses, as they were called, knew different: They were on the frontlines of a battle to assert gender equality and transform the workplace. Fly With Me will rely on firsthand witness accounts, personal stories, and a rich and extensive archive to tell a lively, fun and important but neglected history of the women who, while flying the world, changed it.

22 | Sat

8:00 American Masters: Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined

Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined is a documentary film about the life and work of Julia Alvarez, one of America's most celebrated Latina writers. Alvarez burst onto the literary scene in 1991 with her semi-autobiographical novel, How the Garcia Sisters Lost Their Accents, to great acclaim, followed by In the Time of the Butterflies (1994), which raised global awareness about three sisters assassinated by Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo, and was made into a major motion picture. Her most recent novel, Afterlife, explores the universal issues of aging, loss and healing, and joins the debate about Latino immigrants in the United States. Called "a writer of gigantic storytelling talent, and exquisitely composed prose," Alvarez has helped blaze the trail for generations of Latina/o authors helping transform American culture and literature. Now 72 years old, she feels that time is running out to tell all of the stories still within her. The film will explore her childhood in the Dominican Republic, her complex family dynamics, the lifelong impact of their escape from the dictatorship, her feelings of displacement, hybridity and loss - and how she transforms all of this, in a nuanced, complex writing voice - into poetry, essays and novels.

23 | Sun

10:00 Rachel Carson: American Experience

Meet the scientist whose groundbreaking writings revolutionized our relationship to the natural world. Mary-Louise Parker is the voice of Rachel Carson in this moving and intimate portrait.

24 | Mon

9:00 Two Wars: No Mail, Low Morale

During World War II, a shortage of soldiers managing the postal service created a backlog of mail and packages that never made it to their intended destinations. Officials knew the undelivered mail was hurting morale but were unsure how to solve the problem. To address this issue, Mary McLeod Bethune, an educator and political activist, advocated for the enlistment of women of color in the Women's Army Corps. TWO WARS: NO MAIL, LOW MORALE tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion (also known as the Six-Triple-Eight), a group of 824 women who served in the Women's Army Corps. Under the command of Major Charity Edna Adams, the Six-Triple-Eight created a card index system to efficiently process mail and completed numerous critical missions that contributed to the war effort. Despite their significant contributions, the battalion received little recognition and was disbanded upon return to the U.S. It took 50 years before their heroic efforts were properly acknowledged.

25 | Tue

9:00 American Experience: The Sun Queen

For nearly 50 years, chemical engineer and inventor Maria Telkes applied her prodigious intellect to harnessing the power of the sun. She designed and built the world's first successfully solar-heated modern residence and identified a promising new chemical that, for the first time, could store solar heat like a battery. And yet, along the way, she was undercut and thwarted by her boss and colleagues - all men - at MIT. Despite these obstacles, Telkes persevered and, upon her death in 1995, held more than 20 patents. She is now recognized as a visionary pioneer in the field of sustainable energy. An unexpected and largely forgotten heroine, Telkes was remarkable in her vision and tenacity - a scientist and a woman in every way ahead of her time. Her research and innovations from the 1930s through the '70s continue to shape how we power our lives today.

27 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: The Woman on the Outside

After watching nearly every man in her life disappear into prison, Kristal Bush channels her struggle into reuniting other Philadelphia families divided by incarceration. But when her father and brother come home after decades behind bars, she confronts the greatest challenge yet - can she unite her own family without losing herself?

9:30 POV Shorts: Sol in the Garden

After 16 years of incarceration, Sol is released from prison, when she discovers that coming into her own freedom can be as challenging as living behind bars. Through a community gardening collective of formerly incarcerated horticulturalists in East Oakland, Sol strives to recover her humanity and sense of self.

29 | Sat

8:00 American Masters: Becoming Helen Keller

Revisit the complex life and legacy of the author, advocate and human rights pioneer. Helen Keller, who was deaf and blind, used her celebrity and wit to champion rights for women, people with disabilities and people living in poverty.

9:30 Finding Fate

Three powerful mothers in Poland, 2022 share in their quest to be strong for their families and help others struggling under the shadow of the war in Ukraine. A Ukrainian refugee, a Polish mother, and a Jewish, Polish mother. When we find common ground, we can unite to help build a shared future.

10:00 America ReFramed: The Woman on the Outside

After watching nearly every man in her life disappear into prison, Kristal Bush channels her struggle into reuniting other Philadelphia families divided by incarceration. But when her father and brother come home after decades behind bars, she confronts the greatest challenge yet - can she unite her own family without losing herself?

30 | Sun

9:00 Finding Your Roots: The Brick Wall Falls

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. introduces actor Danielle Brooks and singer Dionne Warwick to their distant ancestors -- breaking down the barriers imposed by slavery.

10:00 Jacqueline Du Pre: Genius and Tragedy

Those who know, consider Jacqueline du Pre one of the greatest cellists of all time - certainly in the top three - despite a career that was cruelly curtailed by multiple sclerosis at just twenty-eight years old. The force of nature took away her prodigious gift and her joy of performing and she endured fourteen years of unremitting illness. However, during her short time on the international concert platform - about a decade - she had the musical world at her feet, with an expressive style that cast a spell on anyone who saw her perform. Introduced and narrated by cellist Yo-Yo Ma, our film, Jacqueline du Pre: Genius and Tragedy, tells the story of who she was and why she was such an extraordinary musician. It is full of candid moments off stage and in rehearsal, together with powerful concert performances.

31 | Mon

8:00 N of 1

This thought-provoking and charged inquiry takes viewers on a journey spanning three continents, with broad implications for cancer patients, as a young American woman travels with a Canadian researcher, Israeli scientist and English surgeon to undergo a potentially life-saving experiment in India.

