portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Emoni Bates Swerves MSU, Heads to Memphis | Current Sports | Aug. 26, 2021

Published August 26, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT
Emoni Bates
Flickr / Creative Commons
/

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al reacts to the news that top basketball recruit Emoni Bates has decided to play for the University of Memphis. He previously committed to play for Tom Izzo and the MSU men's basketball program last summer. Why the change of heart? Also, hear an encore presentation of Al's chat with former MSU men's basketball players David Thomas and Paul Davis, who are now partners with "Podium Risk Management."

Episode 1835

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCurrent SportsBoy's High School BasketballEmoni BatesESPNBasketballMichigan State BasketballTom Izzo
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
