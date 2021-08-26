Emoni Bates Swerves MSU, Heads to Memphis | Current Sports | Aug. 26, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al reacts to the news that top basketball recruit Emoni Bates has decided to play for the University of Memphis. He previously committed to play for Tom Izzo and the MSU men's basketball program last summer. Why the change of heart? Also, hear an encore presentation of Al's chat with former MSU men's basketball players David Thomas and Paul Davis, who are now partners with "Podium Risk Management."

Episode 1835