On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we get you ready for the first game-week of the MSU football season! Al gives game-by-game predictions on the year, as the Spartans open up the season this Friday night on the road against Northwestern. Also, hear what players Harold Joiner III, Quavaris Crouch, and Jalen Hunt have to say about the start of the season. That, and more!

Episode 1837