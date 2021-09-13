Lions Fall To 49ers In Season Opener, MSU Trounces Youngstown State In Front Of Fans at Spartan Stadium | Current Sports | Sep. 13, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the football frenzy weekend! The Michigan State football team moved to 2-0 on the young season, defeating Youngstown State on Saturday. It marked the first MSU football game in front of fans since November of 2019. Also, the Detroit Lions opened up the season on Sunday with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But, they almost pulled off an incredible comeback. We recap it all, and more!

Episode 1842