portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Lions Fall To 49ers In Season Opener, MSU Trounces Youngstown State In Front Of Fans at Spartan Stadium | Current Sports | Sep. 13, 2021

Published September 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions
/
Detroit Lions

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the football frenzy weekend! The Michigan State football team moved to 2-0 on the young season, defeating Youngstown State on Saturday. It marked the first MSU football game in front of fans since November of 2019. Also, the Detroit Lions opened up the season on Sunday with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But, they almost pulled off an incredible comeback. We recap it all, and more!

Episode 1842

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCurrent SportsDetroit LionsSan Francisco 49ersMSU Football TeamYoungstown StateSpartan StadiumCollege Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
