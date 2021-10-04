© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan State And Michigan Both Move To 5-0, Just How Good Are The Spartans And Wolverines? | Current Sports | Oct. 4, 2021

Published October 4, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT
The MSU football team runs out of the tunnel prior to the start of the Homecoming matchup against Western Kentucky.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the big weekend for the Michigan State football team, which moved to 5-0 with a 48 to 31 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium. We break down the game from multiple angles and discuss the national award talk for running back Kenneth Walker III. Also, the Michigan Wolverines were able to get an impressive road victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon. What is clicking for Jim Harbaugh's team? That, and more!

Episode 1855

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCollege FootballMSU Football TeamMel TuckerSpartan StadiumMSU Spartans
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin

