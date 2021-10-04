Michigan State And Michigan Both Move To 5-0, Just How Good Are The Spartans And Wolverines? | Current Sports | Oct. 4, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the big weekend for the Michigan State football team, which moved to 5-0 with a 48 to 31 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium. We break down the game from multiple angles and discuss the national award talk for running back Kenneth Walker III. Also, the Michigan Wolverines were able to get an impressive road victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon. What is clicking for Jim Harbaugh's team? That, and more!

Episode 1855