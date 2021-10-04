© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU Football Prepares For Homecoming Game Against Western Kentucky! | Current Sports | Oct. 1, 2021

Published October 4, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT
spartan_stadium.jpg
Michigan Municipal League
/
Flickr Creative Commons

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the MSU Homecoming football matchup against Western Kentucky this Saturday. Can the Spartans move to 5-0 on the season? Hear from players Bryce Baringer and Connor Heyward as well. Also, we let you know the details of the MSU basketball scrimmages that will be taking place hours before the kickoff of the football game. A busy Homecoming weekend ahead, Spartan fans!

Episode 1854

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMel TuckerSpartan StadiumSpartan StadiumMSU Football TeamCollege Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin

test