MSU Football Prepares For Homecoming Game Against Western Kentucky! | Current Sports | Oct. 1, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the MSU Homecoming football matchup against Western Kentucky this Saturday. Can the Spartans move to 5-0 on the season? Hear from players Bryce Baringer and Connor Heyward as well. Also, we let you know the details of the MSU basketball scrimmages that will be taking place hours before the kickoff of the football game. A busy Homecoming weekend ahead, Spartan fans!

Episode 1854