portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Mel Tucker Game Week Presser Pre-Rutgers, Urban Meyer In Hot Water, Bubba Wallace Makes History, Vaccination Debate In Sports | Current Sports | Oct. 5, 2021

Published October 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2021-10-06 at 12.54.50 PM.png
Royal Broil / Flickr / Creative Commons
/
Royal Broil
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we tackle a variety of topics. Bubba Wallace becomes the first African American driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series; Urban Meyer is filmed at a bar in a video that has gone viral, leading to apologies to the Jacksonville Jaguars organization and his family; and more athletes come out, speaking on vaccine mandates and the pressure that comes with it. Those topics, as well as the Tuesday Mel Tucker MSU football press conference, coming your way!

Episode 1856

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinUrban MeyerJacksonville JaguarsNFLDetroit LionsFord FieldMel TuckerMSU SpartansMSU Football TeamSpartan Stadium
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
