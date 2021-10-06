Mel Tucker Game Week Presser Pre-Rutgers, Urban Meyer In Hot Water, Bubba Wallace Makes History, Vaccination Debate In Sports | Current Sports | Oct. 5, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we tackle a variety of topics. Bubba Wallace becomes the first African American driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series; Urban Meyer is filmed at a bar in a video that has gone viral, leading to apologies to the Jacksonville Jaguars organization and his family; and more athletes come out, speaking on vaccine mandates and the pressure that comes with it. Those topics, as well as the Tuesday Mel Tucker MSU football press conference, coming your way!

Episode 1856