MSU Moves to 7-0 Heading Into Bye-Week, Ball is in Michigan's Court... | Current Sports | Oct. 18, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the weekend that was for the Michigan State football team. The Spartans found a way to beat Indiana on the road, moving to 7-0 on the season. What are the chances that MSU and Michigan, come Oct. 30, both squads have undefeated records? Also, we touch upon the Detroit Lions' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, an update on Claressa Shields' next fight, and the WNBA Finals!

Episode 1862