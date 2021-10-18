© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU Moves to 7-0 Heading Into Bye-Week, Ball is in Michigan's Court... | Current Sports | Oct. 18, 2021

Published October 18, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT
MSU kicker Matt Coghlin against Indiana.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the weekend that was for the Michigan State football team. The Spartans found a way to beat Indiana on the road, moving to 7-0 on the season. What are the chances that MSU and Michigan, come Oct. 30, both squads have undefeated records? Also, we touch upon the Detroit Lions' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, an update on Claressa Shields' next fight, and the WNBA Finals!

Episode 1862

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
