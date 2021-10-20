Would MSU Football Head Coach Mel Tucker Book-It to LSU? A Noon Start Time for Michigan / MSU...Disrespect? MSU Men's Basketball Media Day | Current Sports | Oct. 20, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into two hot-button topics surrounding the Michigan State football program. There are talks about MSU head football coach Mel Tucker being a candidate for the LSU opening. The Tigers are parting ways with Ed Orgeron after this season, opening the floodgates for replacement conversations to be had. Tucker's success in East Lansing has put his name near the top of the list. What are the chances that he would be interested in the gig? Also, why has the Michigan / Michigan State football rivalry matchup been scheduled as a noon kickoff for Oct. 30? Al sounds-off. And hear what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had to say today during media day at the Breslin Center.

Episode 1863