© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Would MSU Football Head Coach Mel Tucker Book-It to LSU? A Noon Start Time for Michigan / MSU...Disrespect? MSU Men's Basketball Media Day | Current Sports | Oct. 20, 2021

Published October 20, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT
LSU TIGERS.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into two hot-button topics surrounding the Michigan State football program. There are talks about MSU head football coach Mel Tucker being a candidate for the LSU opening. The Tigers are parting ways with Ed Orgeron after this season, opening the floodgates for replacement conversations to be had. Tucker's success in East Lansing has put his name near the top of the list. What are the chances that he would be interested in the gig? Also, why has the Michigan / Michigan State football rivalry matchup been scheduled as a noon kickoff for Oct. 30? Al sounds-off. And hear what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had to say today during media day at the Breslin Center.

Episode 1863

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCollege FootballLSU Footballed orgeronMel TuckerMSU Football TeamTom IzzoMSU Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin