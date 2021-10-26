The big difference between Harbaugh and Tucker, Current Sports remix; former Spartan Otis Wiley vs former Wolverine Allen Gant, Jack Ebling talks 'The Perfect 10' | Current Sports | Oct. 26, 2021

Rivalry week is here! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we continue to get you ready for Saturday's big game by bringing you two remix segments. Take a listen as former Michigan linebacker Allen Gant and former MSU safety Otis Wiley exchange in a friendly back and forth on our airwaves. Also, sports broadcaster/author Jack Ebling joins the hour to talk about his book "The Perfect 10" which recounts the famed 2015 MSU victory over Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Episode 1867