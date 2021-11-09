© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Recapping the first loss of the MSU football season, Mel Tucker on moving on to Maryland | Current Sports | Nov. 8, 2021

Published November 9, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST
mel_hoops.jpg
The State News
/

We recap Saturday's MSU football loss at the hands of Purdue and Mel Tucker previews the upcoming game against Maryland.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the busy weekend! The Michigan State football team suffered its first loss of the season against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. What went wrong for the Spartans and how do they correct the mistakes this weekend against Maryland? Hear what Mel Tucker had to say during his game-week press conference. Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks on the start of the season. The Spartans will open up the regular season tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden against no. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic.

Episode 1874

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMel TuckerPurdue BoilermakersMSU Football TeamSpartan FootballMaryland FootballTerrapins
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin