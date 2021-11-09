Recapping the first loss of the MSU football season, Mel Tucker on moving on to Maryland | Current Sports | Nov. 8, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the busy weekend! The Michigan State football team suffered its first loss of the season against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. What went wrong for the Spartans and how do they correct the mistakes this weekend against Maryland? Hear what Mel Tucker had to say during his game-week press conference. Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks on the start of the season. The Spartans will open up the regular season tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden against no. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic.

Episode 1874