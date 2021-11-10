The slight of Michigan State football and crime of last night's college football playoff rankings, MSU basketball falls to no. 3 Kansas | Current Sports | Nov. 10, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we have to address last night's college football playoff rankings. The committee stirred up some controversy ranking the Michigan State football team at no. 7, a spot behind Michigan, who was beat by the Spartans at the end of last month. Al gives his thoughts on why this decision is an "absolute crime." Also, we highlight last night's MSU men's basketball loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. What did we learn about Tom Izzo's team?

Episode 1876