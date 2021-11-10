© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
Current Sports with Al Martin

The slight of Michigan State football and crime of last night's college football playoff rankings, MSU basketball falls to no. 3 Kansas | Current Sports | Nov. 10, 2021

Published November 10, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST
We react to last night's college football playoff rankings and the Michigan State men's basketball loss to Kansas. Why does the disrespect for the Spartans continue?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we have to address last night's college football playoff rankings. The committee stirred up some controversy ranking the Michigan State football team at no. 7, a spot behind Michigan, who was beat by the Spartans at the end of last month. Al gives his thoughts on why this decision is an "absolute crime." Also, we highlight last night's MSU men's basketball loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. What did we learn about Tom Izzo's team?

Episode 1876

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU SpartansJim HarbaughMel TuckerMichigan FootballTom IzzoMSU BasketballKansas BasketballMadison Square GardenChampions ClassicCollege Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
