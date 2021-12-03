Championship week is upon us, thoughts and predictions on Michigan / Iowa and more; Why the timing of Brian Kelly's departure from Notre Dame is unfair to his players | Current Sports | Dec. 3, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into Championship Week in college football! That's right, we are a day away from deciding conference champions and Al brings his predictions to the table. Can the Michigan Wolverines finish the job against Iowa tomorrow night? Does Alabama have what it takes to hand Georgia its first loss of the season, paving the way for two SEC teams to make the CFP? That, as well as thoughts on the brutal untimeliness of Brian Kelly's departure from Notre Dame.
Episode 1885