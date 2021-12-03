© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Championship week is upon us, thoughts and predictions on Michigan / Iowa and more; Why the timing of Brian Kelly's departure from Notre Dame is unfair to his players | Current Sports | Dec. 3, 2021

Published December 3, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST
A football helmet and football on the football field.

Do the Michigan Wolverines have what it takes to finish the job in Indianapolis? Why the timing of Brian Kelly leaving for LSU is unfair for his players at Notre Dame.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into Championship Week in college football! That's right, we are a day away from deciding conference champions and Al brings his predictions to the table. Can the Michigan Wolverines finish the job against Iowa tomorrow night? Does Alabama have what it takes to hand Georgia its first loss of the season, paving the way for two SEC teams to make the CFP? That, as well as thoughts on the brutal untimeliness of Brian Kelly's departure from Notre Dame.

Episode 1885

Current Sports with Al MartinJim HarabughMichigan FootballIowa FootballKirk FerentzBig Ten ChampionshipMichigan WolverinesNick SabanBrian KellyNotre Dame FootballLSU Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
