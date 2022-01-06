© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

For MSU men's basketball, we are seeing the birth of two stars | Current Sports | Jan. 6, 2021

Published January 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST
There are two players who are standing out above the rest for the Michigan State men's basketball team.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap last night's MSU men's basketball win over Nebraska at the Breslin Center. The Spartans push their conference record to 4-0 and Al explains how two players are standing out above the rest. Also, Antonio Brown has shared his side of the story concerning why he stormed out of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New York Jets in the third quarter. Whose side do you agree with? That, and more!

Episode 1900

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinIzzoMSU BasketballGabe BrownNebraska BasketballAntonio BrownNFLBig Ten Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin