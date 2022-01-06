For MSU men's basketball, we are seeing the birth of two stars | Current Sports | Jan. 6, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap last night's MSU men's basketball win over Nebraska at the Breslin Center. The Spartans push their conference record to 4-0 and Al explains how two players are standing out above the rest. Also, Antonio Brown has shared his side of the story concerning why he stormed out of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New York Jets in the third quarter. Whose side do you agree with? That, and more!

Episode 1900