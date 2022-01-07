© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

A look at the last week of the NFL regular season; Returning MSU football players; MSU @ Michigan hoops preview; RIP Sidney Poitier | Current Sports | Jan. 7, 2021

Published January 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST
Sidney Poitier won his first Oscar in 1964 for his role as Homer, the reluctant handyman in <em>Lilies of the Field.</em>

Who takes tomorrow's rivalry matchup on the hardwood?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we pay tribute to the late actor Sidney Poitier, break down the playoff implications of the upcoming final week of the NFL regular season, and preview tomorrow afternoon's MSU men's basketball road matchup against rival Michigan. Can the Spartans continue the undefeated Big Ten win streak? That, and more, on this Friday edition of Current Sports!

“I always wanted to be someone better the next day than I was the day before.” - Sidney Poitier

Episode 1901

