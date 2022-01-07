A look at the last week of the NFL regular season; Returning MSU football players; MSU @ Michigan hoops preview; RIP Sidney Poitier | Current Sports | Jan. 7, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we pay tribute to the late actor Sidney Poitier, break down the playoff implications of the upcoming final week of the NFL regular season, and preview tomorrow afternoon's MSU men's basketball road matchup against rival Michigan. Can the Spartans continue the undefeated Big Ten win streak? That, and more, on this Friday edition of Current Sports!

“I always wanted to be someone better the next day than I was the day before.” - Sidney Poitier

Episode 1901