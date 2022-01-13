Hauser with game-winning bucket to put Spartans over Minnesota; Clouden named to ESPN Top 25; MSU Athletics partnership with Caesars Sportsbook | Current Sports | Jan. 13, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap last night's thrilling Michigan State men's basketball win over Minnesota, which culminated with a game-winning lay-up from Joey Hauser! A win is a win, but Al touches on a few improvements that the Spartans must make with ranked Big Ten competition coming on the schedule soon. Also, MSU women's basketball star Nia Clouden has been named as a top 25 player by ESPN and MSU Athletics partners with Caesars Sportsbook! That, and more!

Episode 1904