portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Hauser with game-winning bucket to put Spartans over Minnesota; Clouden named to ESPN Top 25; MSU Athletics partnership with Caesars Sportsbook | Current Sports | Jan. 13, 2021

Published January 13, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST
MSU men's basketball pushes the undefeated Big Ten Conference record to 5-0.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap last night's thrilling Michigan State men's basketball win over Minnesota, which culminated with a game-winning lay-up from Joey Hauser! A win is a win, but Al touches on a few improvements that the Spartans must make with ranked Big Ten competition coming on the schedule soon. Also, MSU women's basketball star Nia Clouden has been named as a top 25 player by ESPN and MSU Athletics partners with Caesars Sportsbook! That, and more!

Episode 1904

Current Sports with Al MartinNia CloudenMSU BasketballMSU Womens BasketballJoey HauserTom IzzoRoy WilliamsCollege AthletesNIL
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
