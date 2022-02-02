Jim Harbaugh leaving and the overall turmoil at the University of Michigan; MSU basketball squeaks by Maryland on the road; MSU football early enrollees | Current Sports | Feb. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the reports that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is interviewing with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings today. What are the chances that he takes the job and how do Michigan fans feel about the story? Also, the Washington Football Team will now be known as the "Washington Commanders"...digging the new name? And Brian Flores, former Miami Dolphins assistant coach, has filed a lawsuit against the NFL on grounds of racial discrimination. Does he have a case? And last, but not least, the Michigan State men's basketball team found some late-game magic that led to topping the Maryland Terrapins on the road. We break down those stories, and more! Busy Wednesday!

Episode 1915