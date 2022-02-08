Outrageous Super Bowl prices; Gattis to Miami; MSU men's basketball against Wisconsin tonight | Current Sports | Feb. 8, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the ridiculous Super Bowl ticket prices that naturally snuff out the diehard NFL fan. Fair, or foul? Also, Josh Gattis is leaving the University of Michigan football program, now becoming the new offensive coordinator at the University of Miami. Hear what led to the decision. Also, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball game against Wisconsin. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say concerning the matchup.

Episode 1917