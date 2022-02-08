© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Outrageous Super Bowl prices; Gattis to Miami; MSU men's basketball against Wisconsin tonight | Current Sports | Feb. 8, 2022

Published February 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
TOM_IZZO_PRESSER.png
Michigan State Athletics
/
Michigan State Athletics

Are the Super Bowl ticket prices unfair to diehard NFL fans?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the ridiculous Super Bowl ticket prices that naturally snuff out the diehard NFL fan. Fair, or foul? Also, Josh Gattis is leaving the University of Michigan football program, now becoming the new offensive coordinator at the University of Miami. Hear what led to the decision. Also, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball game against Wisconsin. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say concerning the matchup.

Episode 1917

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Michigan FootballSuper BowlMatt StaffordLA RamsCincinnati BengalsTom Izzo
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
