Current Sports with Al Martin

Ja Morant dazzling dazzling basketball fans around the world; Sports world hitting back at Russia; MSU @ Michigan men's basketball preview, history on the line for Tom Izzo | Current Sports | Mar. 1, 2022

Published March 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST
Can Tom Izzo make history tonight against rival Michigan?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the historic 52 point performance from Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant last night and how he's putting the basketball world on notice. Also, sports leagues and associations are hitting back hard at Russia in light of the fallout from the invasion on Ukraine. Hear the latest initiatives. Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has history on the line tonight as the Spartans travel to play the Michigan Wolverines. That, and more!

Episode 1928

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Tom IzzoUkrainerussiaVladimir PutinMichigan BasketballMSU BasketballSpartan AthleticsCollege Athletics
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
