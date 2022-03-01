Ja Morant dazzling dazzling basketball fans around the world; Sports world hitting back at Russia; MSU @ Michigan men's basketball preview, history on the line for Tom Izzo | Current Sports | Mar. 1, 2022
Can Tom Izzo make history tonight against rival Michigan?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the historic 52 point performance from Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant last night and how he's putting the basketball world on notice. Also, sports leagues and associations are hitting back hard at Russia in light of the fallout from the invasion on Ukraine. Hear the latest initiatives. Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has history on the line tonight as the Spartans travel to play the Michigan Wolverines. That, and more!
Episode 1928