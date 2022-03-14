March Madness is here! MSU dancing with Davidson in first round, possibly meeting with Duke | Current Sports | Mar. 14, 2022

Let the madness begin! Yes, the magic of March is upon us and the Michigan State men's basketball team is dancing for Tom Izzo's 24th straight season. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into yesterday's selection show revealings and touch upon MSU's opening round matchup against Davidson (which includes a tango with a former Spartan). And, why are the Spartans on, yet another, possible collision with Duke? Did the selection committee get it right? That, and more, on this college basketball filled edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1934