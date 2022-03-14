© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

March Madness is here! MSU dancing with Davidson in first round, possibly meeting with Duke | Current Sports | Mar. 14, 2022

Published March 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
Tom_Izzo.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

Get your brackets ready!

Let the madness begin! Yes, the magic of March is upon us and the Michigan State men's basketball team is dancing for Tom Izzo's 24th straight season. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into yesterday's selection show revealings and touch upon MSU's opening round matchup against Davidson (which includes a tango with a former Spartan). And, why are the Spartans on, yet another, possible collision with Duke? Did the selection committee get it right? That, and more, on this college basketball filled edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1934

Current Sports with Al Martin Big Ten College BasketballMichigan State BasketballTom IzzoMichigan State SpartansBreslin CenterNCAA Men's Basketball TournamentMSU MadnessBasketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
