portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

'Rooney Rule' adjustments,...will they help diversify the ranks of the NFL?; Mel Tucker with MSU spring practice update; MSU golfer James Piot speaks on 'The Masters' preparation | Current Sports | Mar. 29, 2022

Published March 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
James Piot.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics
Former Michigan State golfer James Piot will compete in "The Masters" golf tournament in April.

Will the 'Rooney Rule' updates help diversify the head coaching ranks of the NFL?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the new NFL 'Rooney Rule' updates, which mandate teams to hire a non-white, or female, offensive coach. The rule also encourages minority ownership. We react and comb through the details. Also, hear what MSU football coach Mel Tucker has to say as the team enters the third week of spring practice. And former MSU golfer James Piot talks with the local media about his preparations for the biggest golf tournament in our nation...'The Masters'.

Episode 1942

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU GolfMel TuckerMSU Football TeamNFL Rule ChangesMike TomlinPittsburgh SteelersThe Oscars
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
