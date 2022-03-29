'Rooney Rule' adjustments,...will they help diversify the ranks of the NFL?; Mel Tucker with MSU spring practice update; MSU golfer James Piot speaks on 'The Masters' preparation | Current Sports | Mar. 29, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the new NFL 'Rooney Rule' updates, which mandate teams to hire a non-white, or female, offensive coach. The rule also encourages minority ownership. We react and comb through the details. Also, hear what MSU football coach Mel Tucker has to say as the team enters the third week of spring practice. And former MSU golfer James Piot talks with the local media about his preparations for the biggest golf tournament in our nation...'The Masters'.

