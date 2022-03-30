This can't be real...will Tiger Woods tee it up at 'The Masters' next week?; Lakers fall out of play-in tourney; The remarkable hire of Brandon Jordan for MSU football

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the possibility of Tiger Woods teeing up at 'The Masters' come next week. Just 14 months after his horrific car accident, is it really doable? Also, the Los Angeles Lakers officially fell out of the NBA's play-in tournament last night in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Can they figure things out with just seven games remaining in the regular season? And, Al explains why the MSU football hire of pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan is major for the program.

Episode 1943