Current Sports with Al Martin

This can't be real...will Tiger Woods tee it up at 'The Masters' next week?; Lakers fall out of play-in tourney; The remarkable hire of Brandon Jordan for MSU football

Published March 30, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
Why is the hire of Brandon Jordan so major for the Michigan State football team?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the possibility of Tiger Woods teeing up at 'The Masters' come next week. Just 14 months after his horrific car accident, is it really doable? Also, the Los Angeles Lakers officially fell out of the NBA's play-in tournament last night in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Can they figure things out with just seven games remaining in the regular season? And, Al explains why the MSU football hire of pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan is major for the program.

Episode 1943

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU Football TeamMSU SpartansMel TuckerTiger WoodsMastersLA LakersDallas MavericksLuka Doncic
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
