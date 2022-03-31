Eric Church cancels concert to watch Duke / UNC Final Four...Fair, or Foul?; Spartans to the NBA; Spencer Brown and Chris Kapilovich on MSU football | Current Sports | Mar. 31, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the controversial concert cancellation of Eric Church this weekend. Church was very candid about the reasoning, citing the Duke / North Carolina Final Four matchup as the explanation. Should music fans who purchased tickets be upset? Also, we touch upon the NBA potential of MSU basketball players Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr., and Joey Hauser. And, MSU football offensive lineman Spencer Brown and assistant head coach Chris Kapilovich speak to the media on the progress of spring practice!

Episode 1944