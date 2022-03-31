© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Eric Church cancels concert to watch Duke / UNC Final Four...Fair, or Foul?; Spartans to the NBA; Spencer Brown and Chris Kapilovich on MSU football | Current Sports | Mar. 31, 2022

Published March 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
Eric Church.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

Eric Church fans...would you be mad if you purchased a concert ticket?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the controversial concert cancellation of Eric Church this weekend. Church was very candid about the reasoning, citing the Duke / North Carolina Final Four matchup as the explanation. Should music fans who purchased tickets be upset? Also, we touch upon the NBA potential of MSU basketball players Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr., and Joey Hauser. And, MSU football offensive lineman Spencer Brown and assistant head coach Chris Kapilovich speak to the media on the progress of spring practice!

Episode 1944

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin NCAA BasketballNCAA Men's Basketball TournamentCollege BasketballCollege AthleticsMSU Football TeamMSU footballMSU SpartansCoach K
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin