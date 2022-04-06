Dwayne Stephens heads to Western Michigan, what does it mean for Tom Izzo?; Lakers eliminated from playoffs, the failure of LeBron's super-team; MSU spring football | Current Sports | Apr. 6, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss Dwayne Stephens, now former MSU men's basketball assistant coach, taking the head coaching job at Western Michigan. What does this mean for Tom Izzo's staff? Who becomes the replacement? And the Los Angeles Lakers have been officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention. What has gone wrong with LeBron James' team and where does this disappointment rank in super-team history? Also, we have MSU spring football media availability on deck with wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman!

Episode 1948