© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Dwayne Stephens heads to Western Michigan, what does it mean for Tom Izzo?; Lakers eliminated from playoffs, the failure of LeBron's super-team; MSU spring football | Current Sports | Apr. 6, 2022

Published April 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
Courtney_Hawkins.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

Who will replace Dwayne Stephens on Tom Izzo's staff?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss Dwayne Stephens, now former MSU men's basketball assistant coach, taking the head coaching job at Western Michigan. What does this mean for Tom Izzo's staff? Who becomes the replacement? And the Los Angeles Lakers have been officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention. What has gone wrong with LeBron James' team and where does this disappointment rank in super-team history? Also, we have MSU spring football media availability on deck with wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman!

Episode 1948

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Lebron JamesLA Lakersdwayne stephensWestern Michigan BroncosMSU Football Spring GameMSU footballCourtney Hawkins
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin