Mr. 3000! Miguel Cabrera makes history; Mike Tyson visits Lansing marijuana dispensary; NFL Draft week begins | Current Sports | Apr. 25, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss Miguel Cabrera becoming the seventh member of the 3000 hit and 500 home run club over the weekend. The Detroit Tigers legend got the landmark hit on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. Also, one of the most memorable boxers of all-time, Mike Tyson, visited Lansing this past weekend. We tell you why. And it's NFL Draft week! What do you think the Lions should do?

Episode 1958