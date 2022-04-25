© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Mr. 3000! Miguel Cabrera makes history; Mike Tyson visits Lansing marijuana dispensary; NFL Draft week begins | Current Sports | Apr. 25, 2022

Published April 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT
What will the Detroit Lions do this week in Las Vegas?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss Miguel Cabrera becoming the seventh member of the 3000 hit and 500 home run club over the weekend. The Detroit Tigers legend got the landmark hit on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. Also, one of the most memorable boxers of all-time, Mike Tyson, visited Lansing this past weekend. We tell you why. And it's NFL Draft week! What do you think the Lions should do?

Episode 1958

Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit TigersMiguel CabreraColorado RockiesComerica ParkMike TysonBoxingNFLNFL Draft
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
