Current Sports with Al Martin

James Moore...MSU fullback great, Lansing Sexton legend, and founder of S.W.A.P., joins Current Sports! | Current Sports | Apr. 27, 2022

Published April 27, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
Current Sports host Al Martin (right) talks with former MSU fullback great James Moore.

Moore joins the show to hammer home the importance of mental health and new goals for the S.W.A.P. campaign.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we invite James Moore, MSU fullback for the 1988 Rose Bowl championship team and the founder of the S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose) campaign. Moore discusses the importance of mental health, his time as a football star at Lansing Sexton High School, as well as the Mel Tucker era of MSU football. He will be signing autographs at Central Montcalm High School this Saturday. Enjoy this chat with one of Lansing's greatest athletes!

Episode 1958

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin James MooreLansing Sexton footballBig RedsMel TuckerMSU Football TeamLorenzo WhiteKenneth Walker IIIS.W.A.P
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
