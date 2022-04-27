James Moore...MSU fullback great, Lansing Sexton legend, and founder of S.W.A.P., joins Current Sports! | Current Sports | Apr. 27, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we invite James Moore, MSU fullback for the 1988 Rose Bowl championship team and the founder of the S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose) campaign. Moore discusses the importance of mental health, his time as a football star at Lansing Sexton High School, as well as the Mel Tucker era of MSU football. He will be signing autographs at Central Montcalm High School this Saturday. Enjoy this chat with one of Lansing's greatest athletes!

Episode 1958