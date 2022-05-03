Jason Ruff of the Peoria Rivermen on the MSU hockey hiring of Adam Nightingale, SPHL Championship against Roanoke tonight | Current Sports | May 3, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the breaking news coming out of MSU hockey, as the program announced today that it will hire MSU alumnus Adam Nightingale as head coach. Nightingale will become the eighth head coach in MSU hockey history. Al invites former Current Sports production assistant, now the director of broadcast and media relations of the Peoria Rivermen, Jason Ruff to the hour. Ruff touches on why Nightingale is a solid fit and what his coaching style is like. Also, Ruff previews tonight's big Rivermen matchup against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for a chance to win the SPHL President's Cup. The Rivermen haven't won the title since 1999-2000.

Episode 1961

