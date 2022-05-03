© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Jason Ruff of the Peoria Rivermen on the MSU hockey hiring of Adam Nightingale, SPHL Championship against Roanoke tonight | Current Sports | May 3, 2022

Published May 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Jason Ruff, director of broadcast and media relations for the Peoria Rivermen, joins Al Martin from the team bus as they head to Roanoke for the SPHL championship.

MSU hockey is hiring Adam Nightingale as the eight head coach of MSU hockey.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the breaking news coming out of MSU hockey, as the program announced today that it will hire MSU alumnus Adam Nightingale as head coach. Nightingale will become the eighth head coach in MSU hockey history. Al invites former Current Sports production assistant, now the director of broadcast and media relations of the Peoria Rivermen, Jason Ruff to the hour. Ruff touches on why Nightingale is a solid fit and what his coaching style is like. Also, Ruff previews tonight's big Rivermen matchup against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for a chance to win the SPHL President's Cup. The Rivermen haven't won the title since 1999-2000.

Episode 1961

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU HockeyJason RuffIce HockeyDetroit Red WingsNHLDanton ColeTom Anastos
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
