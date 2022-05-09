Remembering former MSU basketball player Adreian Payne with teammate and friend Anthony Ianni | Current Sports | May 9, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the untimely passing of former MSU center Adreian Payne, who was shot and killed over the weekend in Orlando, Florida. He was just 31 years-old. We invite Anthony Ianni to the hour, who played with Payne from 2010 to 2012, and was his road roommate during their playing time together. A very heavy Current Sports coming your way.

Episode 1964