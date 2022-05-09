© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Remembering former MSU basketball player Adreian Payne with teammate and friend Anthony Ianni | Current Sports | May 9, 2022

Published May 9, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT
Ianni_Payne.png
WKAR-MSU
/
Former MSU big man Anthony Ianni joined Current Sports to talk about the passing of his Spartan teammate Adreian Payne.

Adreian Payne was just 31 years-old.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the untimely passing of former MSU center Adreian Payne, who was shot and killed over the weekend in Orlando, Florida. He was just 31 years-old. We invite Anthony Ianni to the hour, who played with Payne from 2010 to 2012, and was his road roommate during their playing time together. A very heavy Current Sports coming your way.

Episode 1964

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Adreian PayneMSU BasketballIzzoTom IzzoLacey HolsworthAnthony IanniOrlandoCollege Athletics
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin