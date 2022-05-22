Nick Saban calls out Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders, alleging NIL violations; Tom Izzo on next year's MSU basketball squad; Pistons GM Troy Weaver on NBA Draft Lottery results | Current Sports | May 19, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss Wednesday's controversial comments from Alabama football coach Nick Saban. The legendary coach called out his former assistant, now head coach at Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher and the current head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders, alleging recruiting violations based on NIL deals. Is Saban out-of-bounds? Also, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo opens up about next season's roster and Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver discusses the NBA Draft Lottery. That, and more!

Episode 1968