MSU's Draymond Green helps lead Warriors to fourth title in eight years; The legacy of Steph Curry; Reflection Friday | Current Sports | June 17, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into what happened last night in game 6 of the NBA Finals, in which the Golden State Warriors were crowned champions of the basketball world after defeating the Boston Celtics. How does former MSU baller Draymond Green's legacy elevate after this latest accomplishment and where do we place Stephen Curry in terms of basketball dominance? That, as well as a special 'Reflection Friday' in which Al shares details of his bittersweet trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

Episode 1979