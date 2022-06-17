© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU's Draymond Green helps lead Warriors to fourth title in eight years; The legacy of Steph Curry; Reflection Friday | Current Sports | June 17, 2022

Published June 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
Draymond_Green.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, claiming the 2022 title. We recap.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into what happened last night in game 6 of the NBA Finals, in which the Golden State Warriors were crowned champions of the basketball world after defeating the Boston Celtics. How does former MSU baller Draymond Green's legacy elevate after this latest accomplishment and where do we place Stephen Curry in terms of basketball dominance? That, as well as a special 'Reflection Friday' in which Al shares details of his bittersweet trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

Episode 1979

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Trinidad and TobagoNBA ChampionshipNBA FinalsDraymond GreenSteph CurryBoston CelticsGolden State WarriorsNCAA Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
