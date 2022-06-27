© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Troy Weaver orchestrating a Detroit Pistons comeback; Colorado crowned as champions of the hockey world; Brittney Griner appears in Russian courtroom | Current Sports | June 27, 2022

Published June 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
Is Dddeeeettttrrrrrrroooiiiittttt Bbbaasssskkkeeetttballlll back?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the Colorado Avalanche beating the Tampa Bay Lightning to win their first Stanley Cup since 2001. Also, Al explains why this may be a good omen for the Detroit Red Wings. And, we dive into the remarkable showing for the Detroit Pistons during last week's NBA Draft. Has Pistons general manager Troy Weaver orchestrated a playoff team?
There is also an update on the Russian detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Episode 1982

Current Sports with Al Martin Brittney GrinerDetroit LionsPistonsNBAStanley CupNHLDetroit Red WingsColorado
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
