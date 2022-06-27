Troy Weaver orchestrating a Detroit Pistons comeback; Colorado crowned as champions of the hockey world; Brittney Griner appears in Russian courtroom | Current Sports | June 27, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the Colorado Avalanche beating the Tampa Bay Lightning to win their first Stanley Cup since 2001. Also, Al explains why this may be a good omen for the Detroit Red Wings. And, we dive into the remarkable showing for the Detroit Pistons during last week's NBA Draft. Has Pistons general manager Troy Weaver orchestrated a playoff team?

There is also an update on the Russian detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Episode 1982