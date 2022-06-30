© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Deshaun Watson suspension possibility; Serena Williams makes return at Wimbledon; Max Christie a proud member of LA Lakers | Current Sports | June 29, 2022

Published June 30, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT
Will the NFL hand down a suspension on Deshaun Watson amid the numerous sexual assault allegations?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you the latest on the NFL hearings centered upon Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and sexual assault allegations. What are the chances that Watson misses games this upcoming season due to suspension? Also, Serena Williams makes her return to the tennis court at Wimbledon, but the outcome isn't what she hoped for. Also, former MSU guard Max Christie, who was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers last week in the 2022 NBA Draft, speaks from summer practice.

Current Sports with Al Martin DeShaun WatsonCleveland BrownsNFLMax ChristieMSU BasketballLA LakersSerena Williams
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
