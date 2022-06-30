Deshaun Watson suspension possibility; Serena Williams makes return at Wimbledon; Max Christie a proud member of LA Lakers | Current Sports | June 29, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you the latest on the NFL hearings centered upon Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and sexual assault allegations. What are the chances that Watson misses games this upcoming season due to suspension? Also, Serena Williams makes her return to the tennis court at Wimbledon, but the outcome isn't what she hoped for. Also, former MSU guard Max Christie, who was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers last week in the 2022 NBA Draft, speaks from summer practice.

Episode 1983