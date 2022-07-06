© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten; Demaryius Thomas diagnosed with CTE; Brittany Griner update

Published July 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
MOORE_LAKEHOUSE.png
WKAR-MSU
/

The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore dives into the addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten Conference.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we hit you with another Wednesday edition of 'The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore'. The former MSU football fullback great and founder of 'Speaking With A Purpose' joins the hour to discuss the addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten. It becomes a debate between Al and Moore, both finding common ground in one particular area. Also, Moore opens up about the revelation concerning former NFL player Demaryius Thomas, who has been diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE after his sudden death. And, we bring you the latest on the Russian arrest of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner.

Episode 1985

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin James MooreS.W.A.PS.W.A.P. MeetDenver BroncosBrittney GrinerBig TenUCLAUSC
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin