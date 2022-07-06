The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten; Demaryius Thomas diagnosed with CTE; Brittany Griner update

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we hit you with another Wednesday edition of 'The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore'. The former MSU football fullback great and founder of 'Speaking With A Purpose' joins the hour to discuss the addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten. It becomes a debate between Al and Moore, both finding common ground in one particular area. Also, Moore opens up about the revelation concerning former NFL player Demaryius Thomas, who has been diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE after his sudden death. And, we bring you the latest on the Russian arrest of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner.

Episode 1985