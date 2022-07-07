MSU volleyball to play at Breslin Center in 2022; Michigan bills promote alcohol sales at college games; Derek Lalonde named new head coach of Detroit Red Wings | Current Sports | July 7, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we have a full plate to digest! We dive into news concerning the MSU volleyball team, as they will play home games at the Breslin Center this upcoming season! Also, there are new bills on the table that will possibly allow alcohol sales at collegiate basketball, football, and hockey games. Long overdue? And, an update on UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten and Brittney Griner's arrest in Russia. We bring it on home with sound from the introductory press conference of Derek Lalonde being named the newest head coach of the Detroit Red Wings!

Episode 1986