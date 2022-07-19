Former MSU triple jump star Tori Franklin makes history at World Athletic Championships; Cam Smith reportedly joining LIV Golf; President Biden executive order with ties to Brittney Griner | Current Sports | July 19, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we salute former MSU track and field athlete Tori Franklin, as she became the became the first American woman to medal in the triple jump, capturing the bronze medal at the World Athletic Championships late Monday night at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Franklin also competed for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics in Toyko last year. The former All-American holds the MSU school record in both the indoor and outdoor triple jump.

Hear what Franklin had to say after her big moment last night.

Also, we discuss a new executive order from President Joe Biden, which has direct ties to the Russian detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner. And another major name in the world of golf is making the jump to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Episode 1994