Big Ten Media Days from Indy; Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks on NIL federal regulation, USC / UCLA expansion, and media rights deal; Pat Narduzzi takes shot at Spartans | Current Sports | July 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we highlight Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event marks the unofficial start of the Big Ten college football season. We bring to you sound from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who touched upon NIL, a new media rights deal on the horizon, and USC / UCLA joining the conference come 2024. Also, former MSU football assistant coach Pat Narduzzi had some choice words for his former program. Find out what he said that has MSU fans everywhere STEAMING! That, and more!

Episode 1996