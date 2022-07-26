© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Big Ten Media Days from Indy; Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks on NIL federal regulation, USC / UCLA expansion, and media rights deal; Pat Narduzzi takes shot at Spartans | Current Sports | July 26, 2022

Published July 26, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
Lucas Oil Stadium.png
Lucas Oil Stadium is the home of the Big Ten Media Days 2022.

Big Ten Media Days have kicked off in Indianapolis, wetting the beat of college football fans everywhere.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we highlight Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event marks the unofficial start of the Big Ten college football season. We bring to you sound from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who touched upon NIL, a new media rights deal on the horizon, and USC / UCLA joining the conference come 2024. Also, former MSU football assistant coach Pat Narduzzi had some choice words for his former program. Find out what he said that has MSU fans everywhere STEAMING! That, and more!

Episode 1996

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Jim HarbaughMel TuckerMSU Football TeamMichigan FootballMichigan WolverinesMichigan State Spartans
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin