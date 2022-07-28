© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports exclusive: A sit-down with Darien Harris, Director of Player Relations and Program Advancement for MSU Football | Current Sports | July 28, 2022

Published July 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
Darien Harris (left) sits-down with Current Sports host Al Martin.

Darien Harris, former MSU football player, now under Mel Tucker's coaching staff, joins Current Sports for an exclusive sit-down.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we roll-in an exclusive sit-down with former MSU football player Darien Harris, who is now on Mel Tucker's staff as the director of player relations and program advancement. Harris touches on the changing NIL rules in college sports, the joy of working under Tucker, and even the controversial comments from his former defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi, who now is the head man at Pittsburgh and was defeated by the Spartans this past bowl season. Also, we have an update concerning the Brittney Griner Russian detainment and another big name in golf joining the LIV Golf Series!

Current Sports with Al Martin Darien HarrisMichigan FootballMichigan State SpartansMel TuckerNILBrittney GrinerGolfPGA
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
