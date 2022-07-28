Current Sports exclusive: A sit-down with Darien Harris, Director of Player Relations and Program Advancement for MSU Football | Current Sports | July 28, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we roll-in an exclusive sit-down with former MSU football player Darien Harris, who is now on Mel Tucker's staff as the director of player relations and program advancement. Harris touches on the changing NIL rules in college sports, the joy of working under Tucker, and even the controversial comments from his former defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi, who now is the head man at Pittsburgh and was defeated by the Spartans this past bowl season. Also, we have an update concerning the Brittney Griner Russian detainment and another big name in golf joining the LIV Golf Series!

Episode 1998