Lou Whitaker's number retired by Detroit Tigers; Illegal contact NFL rule; MSU football QB Payton Thorne speaks on not being complacent after last year | Current Sports | Aug. 8, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we highlight the Detroit Tigers retiring Lou Whitaker's number. Whitaker was a staple for the 1984 Tigers World Series winning team and now the debate begins on whether Whitaker will get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Also, WNBA superstar Sue Bird was honored on Sunday, playing in her final regular-season home game with the Seattle Storm after 19 stellar seasons. We also dive into NFL placing an emphasis on the illegal contact rule and the domino impact this will have on the upcoming season. And, hear what MSU quarterback Payton Thorne had to say about preseason training camp leading up to the opening week against Western Michigan!

Episode 2002