portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Serena Williams says goodbye to the world of tennis; Big Ten moving on from ESPN; High School football returns | Current Sports | Aug. 9, 2022

Published August 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Serena_W_1.png
Creative Commons
/

Serena Williams pens an emotional goodbye to the sports world.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight the emotional article from Vogue Magazine, in which legendary tennis star Serena Williams announces her retirement after the 2022 US Open. Her career is one that will be hard to duplicate. Also, the Big Ten is on the verge of a major deal with Fox, which could see its ESPN coverage end after 40 years. And high school football is getting in full preparation mode with the start of practices across the state!

Episode 2003

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Serena WilliamsBig TenHigh School FootballMSU SpartansMSU Football Team
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
