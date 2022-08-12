Serena Williams says goodbye to the world of tennis; Big Ten moving on from ESPN; High School football returns | Current Sports | Aug. 9, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight the emotional article from Vogue Magazine, in which legendary tennis star Serena Williams announces her retirement after the 2022 US Open. Her career is one that will be hard to duplicate. Also, the Big Ten is on the verge of a major deal with Fox, which could see its ESPN coverage end after 40 years. And high school football is getting in full preparation mode with the start of practices across the state!

Episode 2003