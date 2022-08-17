A look back at Maya Washington's 'Through The Banks of the Red Cedar' | Current Sports | Aug. 16, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we take a look back at a chat with filmmaker Maya Washington, who is the daughter of MSU football great Gene Washington. Tonight WKAR will air a special presentation of Maya's film 'Through The Banks of the Red Cedar', which highlights how the MSU football teams of the 1960's, led by Duffy Daugherty, broke the color barrier. The film also details the evolving relationship between Maya and her father, Gene. Enjoy this look back!

Episode 2006