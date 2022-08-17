© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

A look back at Maya Washington's 'Through The Banks of the Red Cedar' | Current Sports | Aug. 16, 2022

Published August 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
Maya_Darien.png
WKAR-MSU
/

In honor of tonight's special presentation of Maya Washington's 'Through The Banks of the Red Cedar' on WKAR TV, we take a look back at a Current Sports chat with her about the enlightening documentary centered on her legendary father, former MSU football great Gene Washington, and the Spartans program helped break the color barrier.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we take a look back at a chat with filmmaker Maya Washington, who is the daughter of MSU football great Gene Washington. Tonight WKAR will air a special presentation of Maya's film 'Through The Banks of the Red Cedar', which highlights how the MSU football teams of the 1960's, led by Duffy Daugherty, broke the color barrier. The film also details the evolving relationship between Maya and her father, Gene. Enjoy this look back!

Episode 2006

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Maya WashingtonMSU Football TeamGene WashingtonDuffy DaughertyCollege FootballMel Tucker
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin