The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: New Big Ten television contract; MSU football on the horizon | Current Sports | Aug. 18, 2022
Former MSU fullback great, and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), James Moore, dives into the new Big Ten television contract that is going to bring in billions of dollars to the conference.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite James Moore, the former MSU football fullback great and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), to the hour! This week James gives us an update on his father, who is battling dementia and how he's doing his best to just take it moment-by-moment. Also, we discuss the new television contract of the Big Ten Conference, which is set to bring in over seven billion dollars throughout the course of seven years. How game-changing is this? That, as well as an update on preseason preparations for the Michigan State Football team.
Episode 2008