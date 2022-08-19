The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: New Big Ten television contract; MSU football on the horizon | Current Sports | Aug. 18, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite James Moore, the former MSU football fullback great and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), to the hour! This week James gives us an update on his father, who is battling dementia and how he's doing his best to just take it moment-by-moment. Also, we discuss the new television contract of the Big Ten Conference, which is set to bring in over seven billion dollars throughout the course of seven years. How game-changing is this? That, as well as an update on preseason preparations for the Michigan State Football team.

Episode 2008